Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to build his new Cybertruck in the U.S., and he took to Twitter to scout locations for the planned Gigafactory plant.

“Scouting locations for Cybertruck Gigafactory. Will be central USA,” Musk tweeted Tuesday evening.

Musk also teased a new production facility on the East Coast for the Model Y crossover SUV that is slated to ship in the first quarter of 2020.

The Model Y, which seats seven, is already being produced in China, Germany and Fremont, California, so another facility based on the East Coast of the U.S. would make sense for the electric car that falls into a popular vehicle class.

Musk didn’t tease any specific location within the “central” U.S. for the new Cybertruck plant, however an anonymous source told TechCrunch that Nashville, Tennessee, is on the shortlist for potential landing spots. It would be Tesla’s fifth Gigafactory worldwide.

Musk, who is notorious for stirring up hype on social media, has also hinted at a potential factory in Texas and even conducted a Twitter poll back in February gauging interest in building a factory in the Lone Star State. The poll garnered over 300,000 votes, with 80% in favor.

Tesla’s Cybertruck will be the automaker’s sixth model, and its starting price point of $39,900 is certainly appealing considering its competition, especially in America. Cutting into Ford and GM’s market share is obviously a goal of Musk and Tesla. The two American automakers produce the F series and Silverado, which have only increased in popularity as gas prices have fallen.

Tesla’s stock price was seemingly unaffected by the news, with shares fluctuating but trading mostly flat around 10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. Shares are currently floating around the $650 per share mark.

Musk’s Cybertruck may have a polarizing design, but its price point and electric capabilities could lead to another big win for the automaker. The fact that Musk is looking to produce the Cybertruck in the U.S., and in a southern city like Nashville — the country music capital of the world — shows he knows where his market base is.

While nothing is set in stone at this point, its clear Musk has something big in store for the Cybertruck that is set to begin production in late 2021.

