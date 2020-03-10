Greetings and welcome to the new and updated look here at MoneyandMarkets.com.

It is an exciting day as we finally get to share what we’ve been working on for months behind the scenes in our efforts toward continual improvements that will provide you with a better user experience.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg as far as changes coming to Money & Markets, changes you will see in the coming weeks, months and years.

We took your feedback and decided to put the focus squarely on what we are about: money and markets.

We want to be your premier, go-to source for investing tips, advice and unbiased financial news with our own unique flavor and expert opinions. We’re sure you will love the new voices and services coming to this platform.

We can’t say much yet about what — or who — is coming to the site, but we can say you will see more commentary and reporting on topics that affect stock markets and the economy in general, and your money as an investor and a taxpayer.

As always, share any questions, concerns or topics you’d like to see us tackle in the comment section below.

Thank you and welcome to the new-look Money & Markets!

Shaun Cox

Managing Editor