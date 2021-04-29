I’m no bull when it comes to Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA).

I don’t think the EV automaker is a bad company. I just struggle with its valuation and its financials.

If you just look at the topline numbers, Tesla looks pretty impressive.

The company’s stock has been on a tear since last year.

That, however, may be coming to an end.

Its recent quarterly earnings statement revealed one reason why.

Tesla Earnings Tell A Different Story

I’m sure it’s not the popular opinion to suggest Tesla is not a stock to buy right now.

I get it.

It’s a big-name company that’s been in the news a lot. And retail investors continue to pile into it.

Tesla’s first-quarter sales figures are nothing to scoff at. Looking deeper at those numbers tells a different story than one Tesla bull’s spin.

Tesla Total Annual Revenue Jumps 168% Since 2017

From this chart, you can see that Tesla’s total revenue went from $11.8 billion in 2017 to a whopping $31.5 billion in 2020.

That’s a 168% increase in total revenue in just four years.

Yes, it beat earnings-per-share expectations by about $0.13 per share.

Yes, total revenue grew 74% year over year in the first quarter.

But there is more to it than that.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I tell you why TSLA is still not a buy.

And it all comes back to some facts I gleaned from the latest Tesla earnings call.

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos like my weekly Marijuana Market Update.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email thebullandthebear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out moneyandmarkets.com, and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary, and actionable advice.

Also, follow us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Safe trading,

Matt Clark

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Bull & The Bear, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.