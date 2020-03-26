Our experts do the work to make investing safe & profitable – for you!
Remember the 1 Product That Could Save Apple Shares? It’s Being Delayed
Apple may be looking at delays in the arrival of its 5G iPhone and it’s important for investors to pay attention to that.
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Says Relief Checks Arriving in 3 Weeks
“Most of these will be direct deposit, so we call them checks in the mail, but it will be three weeks. We’re determined to get money in people’s pockets immediately. That will be within three weeks.”
US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to 3.3M, Crushing 1982 Record
Economists say the economy is already in recession. Weekly claims are the most timely labor market indicator.
Daily Nuggets: Gold Rises After Brutal US Jobs Report
Analyst: “Long term, with all the liquidity central banks are injecting into the system, there will be massive purchasing power destruction in the future, which will be good for gold.”
Opening Bell: Thursday Morning’s Top News and Stocks to Watch
All the news and information you need in today’s Opening Bell on Money & Markets.
Now Is the Time to Buy Gold as Fed Steps Up QE Measures
Conditions are just right for gold to extend into a bull market, meaning a big payoff for investors in the precious metal.
Bonner: US Stimulus Action Points to ‘Inflate-or-Die’ Future
We are connoisseurs of financial disaster. And probably the finest vintage we’ve ever found is the 1923 Weimar, the product of a war-torn terroir.
Cannabis Sales, Stocks Soar Amid Outbreak, but Will the Bump Last?
Planas: “Sales shot up in anticipation of quarantines. We’ve seen this kind of stockpiling before natural disasters, like hurricanes. People don’t know how long shops could close for, so they want to get supplies now.”
Best Online Brokers for Stock Trading
It’s a big decision to make when you are an investor. That’s why we have looked at some of the best online trading platforms for you.
Closing Bell: Rally Continues as Gov’t Closes in on ‘Emergency Relief’
“This market still faces challenges from the coronavirus and its economic fallout, so there are bound to be false starts, retracements and tests,” Rick Swope, a director at E*TRADE Financial Corp., told Reuters.
Fed’s Bullard Downplays ‘Unparalleled’ Shock. How Long Will Recovery Take?
Bullard: “This is a special quarter, and once the virus goes away and if we play our cards right and keep everything intact, then everyone will go back to work and everything will be fine,”
‘Help Is on the Way’: Senate to Vote on $2 Trillion Coronavirus Aid Package
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the $3.8 billion allocated to his state was not nearly enough. His state accounts for roughly half of all U.S. cases.