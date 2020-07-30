Just when it seemed like cryptocurrencies were finding a bit of market stability, bitcoin goes and changes the game.

From its recent low of $4,970.70 in March — due to the coronavirus crash — to its price (as of Wednesday) above $11,000, its value has jumped more than 120%.

Bitcoin Crosses $11,000 Threshold

Some investors think bitcoin is a safe haven against market volatility equal to gold (we’ve talked about that before, here).

The big question for investors is: How high will bitcoin go?

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, host Matthew Clark goes in-depth on bitcoin.

We know that cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are a bit of an enigma. But investors have real questions about whether it’s worth investing in or not.

We’ll examine bitcoin’s recent performance. We’ll take a hard look at the data surrounding the cryptocurrency to see just what it says.

What’s even better is we’ll give you insight on what to do with bitcoin — if you are thinking about buying or already have it in your portfolio.

Remember, bitcoin — along with other cryptocurrencies — can be risky investments.

That’s why we look at specific stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies and provide our analysis to help you make sound investment decisions.

