Increased tensions between the U.S. and China have put a lot of pressure on Chinese-owned companies listed on the American stock market.

Couple that with the U.S. Senate passing a bill to regulate Chinese companies even more — and potentially delist them altogether — and investors were left scratching their heads.

Especially those who have money tied up in those Chinese companies.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, staff writer Matthew Clark and Money & Markets Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell talk about how Chinese companies have performed and if now is a good time to sell.

There’s a lot of American money tied up in Chinese investments. We’ll talk about whether tensions are high enough to warrant investors taking that money back.

Additionally, it’s clear that the stock market is not behaving in a manner reflective of the current economic conditions.

Unemployment continues to rise and economic indicators reflect a huge slowdown in the U.S. economy.

But the stock market is still marching steadily upward, nearing February’s record highs.

O’Dell will discuss what sectors are performing strongly now and why. Conversely, he’ll also discuss what sectors are performing poorly and why.

The Bull & The Bear

