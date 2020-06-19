It used to be a rite of passage for any young kid growing up.

Spending summers getting dirty and playing baseball.

For anyone who experienced that growing up, one of the memories you probably have was your coach telling you to “choke up on the bat” when you’re at the plate.

The reason is simple: Choking up on the bat gives you more control of your swing and a better chance at getting a base hit. Especially when the bat is too big, which is a problem for younger players who might not have their own bat and have to share.

But how does that relate to the stock market?

Great question.

Today’s market isn’t steady by any means. It’s up one day and down the next. That creates a lot of uncertainty for every investor, much like the uncertainty of facing a new pitcher when you’re up to bat.

You don’t know what kind of pitch they are going to throw.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, host Matthew Clark talks with Money & Markets Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell and contributor Charles Sizemore about why choking up on the bat is the best way, metaphorically speaking, for investors to weather ongoing stock market volatility.

They’ll talk about the best way to get in and out of the stock market before trends take a sharp turn in a different direction.

You’ll learn ways to get the biggest bang for your buck using O’Dell’s simple strategy for options trading in these rough waters.

In a lead-in to discussing the strategy, we will tell you why a V-shaped recovery for the economy is nothing more than a myth.

Because of that, the most popular strategy for trading isn’t the best one, right now.

But don’t fear. We’ll tell you why and what you should do as an investor.

