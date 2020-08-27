The Dow Jones Industrial Average makes headlines with the index rises or falls dramatically.

However, this week the index tracking 30 large, publicly-traded companies on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq, made headlines for a different reason.

The Dow Jones is changing it’s look up a bit. That may be an understatement as three companies on the index are being replaced.

S&P Global says the big shift in the Dow was spurred by Apple’s (Nasdaq: AAPL) planned stock split.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, Money & Markets research analyst and podcast host Matt Clark takes a look at this big change, and what it could mean for investors.

He’ll also tell what you should do about it.

Knowing the data and the details around a particular stock, sector or trend can help you determine what you should do next.

That’s why we do the work for you by spotting these trends and looking at specific stocks. We give you our proven analysis on those trends and stocks to help you make the most informed decision on what to do with your investments.

