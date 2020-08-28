Research analyst Matt Clark is running your requested cannabis stocks through Adam O’Dell’s Green Zone Rating system. And he’s back with a brand-new Marijuana Market Update video!

This week, Matt analyzes GrowGeneration Corp. (Nasdaq: GRWG). This company designs, implements and consults on building cannabis cultivation facilities.

But it’s been in the news for a different reason.

About GrowGeneration Stock

Take a look at GrowGeneration’s stock chart:

GRWG Stock’s Whiplash in August

The stock shot up over 100% in August after it announced second-quarter earnings.

However, a scathing report about GrowGeneration caused the stock to fall more than 30%.

Watch the video above to find out:

Who released the report.

The question Matt learned to ask in his decades working as an investigative journalist.

Why he questions the timing of the report.

How GrowGeneration stock ranks according to Adam O’Dell’s Green Zone Ratings system.

What Matt expects for the future of GRWG stock.

In addition, Matt addresses a question from viewer Stephen S. about Curaleaf stock based on comments Matt made in a recent video.

Fantastic question, Stephen!

Cannabis Stocks: Question of the Week

