Let’s not kid ourselves.

When the market is volatile, we investors sit on the edge of our seats waiting for the next piece of bad news.

Our fingers stand ready to pull the trigger to empty our entire portfolio, because the thought of more losses is sickening.

It’s a natural reaction. We’ve all been there.

But emotional investing isn’t the answer.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, Money & Markets contributor Charles Sizemore and I discuss emotional investing and what it means for investors.

We’ll guide you through what to do when your stomach starts to rumble as you refresh your portfolio tracker every five minutes.

Remember, knowing the data and the details around a particular stock, sector or trend can help you determine your next move. It helps keep emotional investing in check.

That’s why we do the work for you by spotting these trends and looking at specific stocks. We give you our proven analysis of those trends and stocks to help you make the most informed decision concerning your investments.

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Adam and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos and information.

Have something you want us to talk about? Or did you enjoy our discussion on emotional investing? Email us at thebullandthebear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out MoneyandMarkets.com and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary and actionable advice.

Also, follow us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Until next time …

Safe trading,

Matt Clark

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Bull & The Bear, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.