Options can be a tricky business, particularly if you’re new to it.

While we have discussed the myths of options trading before, this week we take it a step further and talk about the role of options in a long-term portfolio.

In this episode, host Matthew Clark sits down with Banyan Hill Publishing Chartered Market Technician and M&M Chart of the Day author Michael Carr.

Carr is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he helped install the Pentagon’s first local area network — a version of the modern-day internet — and was involved in deploying state-of-the-art radar systems to track Soviet aircraft near the end of the Cold War.

He parlayed that experience to become an internationally recognized Certified Financial Technician and CMT. He also once served as the Editor of the Chartered Market Technicians Association newsletter.

Now, he provides solid, time-tested investment information to the readers of his services, including One Trade, Peak Velocity Trader and Precision Profits.

Carr and Clark discuss the two primary uses of options in a long-term portfolio and how investors can capitalize on those strategies.

Editor’s note: If you’re interested in making 39% average gains the simple way, check out M&M Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell’s Cycle 9 Alert service, available exclusively here on Money & Markets.

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. Be sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos and valuable information.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email us at thebullandbear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out MoneyandMarkets.com and sign up for our free newsletters, which deliver the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary and actionable advice.

Also follow us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn