Regardless of what you might think about him, when Warren Buffett speaks, most investors pay attention.

And for good reason.

Since 1964, the “Oracle of Omaha” has amassed returns of 2,744,062%.

That’s million, with an “M.” Those are impressive gains, to say the least. Returns like that will make any investor’s mouth water.

So you can see why, in the financial world, peoples’ ears perk up anytime Buffett speaks or Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.B) makes a move.

Perhaps the biggest thing investors pay attention to when it comes to Buffett is the hidden indicator he uses to determine how to invest his billions and billions of dollars.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, host Matthew Clark talks with Money & Markets contributor Charles Sizemore to go more in-depth on the Buffett indicator, which Sizemore wrote about this week on the site.

This “secret sauce” indicator — not that it’s really a secret — has helped Buffett achieve fame and wealth as an investor, and it’s a big reason why people pay attention to what he does.

We discuss the Buffet indicator and also dive deeper into what that indicator should be telling you, the investor, and how you should act.

You might be surprised at what the message really is.

