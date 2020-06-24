You’ve likely heard the phrase “the stock market is not the economy.”

Sometimes it’s difficult for investors to really understand what that means.

Take now for example. Stock market indexes are nearing their previous record highs, despite the fact that the U.S. economy is in a recession.

That is a false sense of security.

All is not well as unemployment continues to rise. Many of those jobs aren’t coming back, despite businesses reopening after the coronavirus shutdown. A lot of the businesses that were shuttered won’t survive, even with shutdown restrictions being lifted.

In this episode, host Matthew Clark sat down with Banyan Hill Publishing’s Brian Christopher to talk about how the stock market is not reflective of the economy and that things are likely not going to get better soon.

Christopher was the expatriate controller for a Fortune 100 company before joining Banyan Hill. He also advised companies, attorneys and banks as a turnaround consultant for 12 years.

He has an MBA from the University of Chicago, is a certified public accountant and is certified in financial forensics.

He uses his experience in investing to find undervalued companies set to make big moves. Christopher is the co-editor of Profit Line, where he and his team identify lucrative trades before Wall Street’s computer algorithms. That gives him an edge in determining solid stock investments.

Christopher and Clark will discuss the different sectors that benefit when businesses close.

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos and information.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email us at thebullandbear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out MoneyandMarkets.com and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary and actionable advice.

Also, follow us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn