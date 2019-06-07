Retirement Destination? Apparently Not in These 3 States

Apparently the Northeast is not the place to be if you are a retiree. According to a survey from United Van Lines, a top moving company in the United States, tons of retirees in New Jersey, Maine and Connecticut are packing up heading south.

The survey, which polled 26,998 of United’s customers in 2018, states that of 4,430 moving shipments in New Jersey, a whopping 2,959 (67%) were heading out of the state. One-third of the people leaving cited retirement as their main reason to leave, according to the survey.

So what are some of the hot destinations for these retirees? The survey found that New Mexico topped the list with 4 of 10 people said retirement was the main reason for the move. Florida was second on that list, and Arizona followed in third.

Here are some of the main attractions and tips for retirees seeking a destination to spend their golden years according to CNBC:

Lower expenses There are several reasons why people approaching retirement might want to relocate. Chief among them is the need to stretch their savings and their Social Security checks. The cost of living is a key factor, said Dan Herron, a CPA and partner at Better Business Financial Services in San Luis Obispo, California. “We look at their budget and see how much they spend and how long it will last,” he said. That means examining the cost of housing, medical expenditures and more. Clients nearing the end of their working careers have asked Herron about leaving high-cost California for Arizona, Colorado or Oregon. Tax-friendliness Reasons for leaving the Golden State include favorable income tax rates in other areas, Herron said. California has a top individual income tax rate of 13.3%. The top marginal rates are lower in Oregon: 9.9%. They’re nearly half that amount in Colorado (4.63%) and Arizona (4.54%), according to the Tax Foundation. Another consideration is how a destination state treats retirement income. In all, 13 states tax Social Security, including Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah and Vermont. Don’t forget to think about how other levies might affect your expenses. New Jersey — which is experiencing that exodus of residents — has an effective property tax rate of 2.13%, according to the Tax Foundation. It’s the highest in the country. The Garden State also has a top individual income tax rate of 10.75%, applicable to income exceeding $5 million. “A lot of places that don’t tax income have high property taxes, so we need to make sure it makes sense to move there,” Herron said. Before you go