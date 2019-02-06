This State Has 4 of the 5 Most Affordable Retirement Spots
Adult retirement communities resource and information site 55Places.com recently identified its most affordable places to retire in 2019 and one state landed four of the top five most affordable spots.
The overall top spot went Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but Florida cities landed Nos. 2-5. In putting its list together, 55places.com considered the cost of living, median home pricers, state tax laws, local health-care options, the availability of 55-and-up communities and public transit options.
According to the site, “the cities named not only offer reasonable housing costs, but also provide exciting amenities and healthy living options.”
Per CNBC:
No. 5: Dayton Beach, Florida
Median home price: $159,000
Sales tax rate: 6.5 percent
State income tax: 0 percent
Public transit: Votran (bus)
Spring breakers and speed demons might come to mind before retirees when you think of Daytona Beach, on northeast Florida’s coast, yet this sunny city of more than 61,000 is an affordable option for seniors. Leisure is king here, with beaches and golf courses galore. Craving history and culture? The resort town is also just an hour south of St. Augustine, oldest city in the U.S.
No. 4: Jacksonville, Florida
Median home price: $210,900
Sales tax rate: 7 percent
State income tax: 0 percent
Public transit: Jacksonville Transportation Authority (bus, monorail, ferry, shuttle)
Florida’s most populous city is the hub of a 1.6 million-person metropolitan region. This is big-city living, albeit with a definite Southern flair and grace. Jacksonville probably comes out best among the top five for public transportation options, given the JTA’s extensive and varied commuting choices, including the futuristic Skyway monorail. As you’d imagine, the health care, entertainment, continuing education and dining landscapes are world class.
No. 3: Lakeland, Florida
Median home price: $194,500
Sales tax rate: 7 percent
State income tax: 0 percent
Public transit: Citrus Connection (bus)
One hour’s drive southwest of Orlando, Lakeland is hot, humid and wet in the summer but mild and sunny the rest of the year. The city boasts seven historical districts packed with preserved homes and structures. And, as you might suspect given Lakeland’s name, it’s home to 38 named lakes, as well as many other unnamed bodies of water. The largest lake is 2,550-acre Lake Parker.
No. 2: Ocala, Florida
Median home price: $184,990
Sales tax rate: 7 percent
State income tax: 0 percent
Public transit: Ocala SunTran (bus)
Just under 90 minutes by car north of Orlando, this one-time All America City Award title holder (1995) boasts a dry season each October through May that features mild temperatures and uninterrupted sunshine. The city’s historic district features many preserved homes. East Fort King Street has lots of classic Victorian architecture and many local sites, such as the Coca-Cola Building and Union Train Station, are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
No. 1: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Median home price: $224,900
Sales tax rate: 6.5 percent
State income tax: 0 percent
Public transit: Sioux Area Metro (bus)
We’re not in Florida anymore! Despite the colder weather, Sioux Falls — population 187,200 or so — keeps attracting new residents, posting a 22 percent population jump from 2000 to 2010. This full-fledged city is not only affordable, it’s also jam-packed with culture, sports, dining and events venues.