This State Has 4 of the 5 Most Affordable Retirement Spots

Adult retirement communities resource and information site 55Places.com recently identified its most affordable places to retire in 2019 and one state landed four of the top five most affordable spots.

The overall top spot went Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but Florida cities landed Nos. 2-5. In putting its list together, 55places.com considered the cost of living, median home pricers, state tax laws, local health-care options, the availability of 55-and-up communities and public transit options.

According to the site, “the cities named not only offer reasonable housing costs, but also provide exciting amenities and healthy living options.”

