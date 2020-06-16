Adam O’Dell’s Cycle 9 Alert options trading service has pulled in an average of 39% profits on 200 individual trades dating back to 2012, and that includes winnings and losing trades.

Whether you’re new to investing or a veteran, you’ve likely heard opinions on the safety and complexity of options trading. Maybe it was from a friend, a novice investor, or maybe even a professional money manager on Wall Street.

But what if all those folks were dead-wrong about trading options — maybe just because of all the jargon professionals use, which admittedly sounds like technobabble to regular folks.

“The cynic in me thinks the professionals intentionally created the myth that options trading is too complicated for the average Joe — they want to keep this money-making secret to themselves,” Money & Markets Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell said. “But don’t be fooled, my friends. Trading options can be as simple as ‘buying low’ today, then ‘selling high’ a few months later.”

The truth is trading options isn’t difficult when you have a tried-and-true system — with a proven track record of big profits — telling you exactly what to do and when to do it via trade alerts.

With that simplicity in mind, Money & Markets is proud to announce the launch of O’Dell’s Cycle 9 Alert options trading service, which has pulled in an average of 39% profits on 200 individual trades dating back to 2012. And that includes winning and losing trades, which is an important distinction when a service touts its average gains.

“When it comes to the type of options trading we do in my Cycle 9 Alert service … it really couldn’t be simpler,” O’Dell said.

Another great thing about trading options with O’Dell’s Cycle 9 Alert is it doesn’t matter whether we’re in a bull or bear market.

In fact, O’Dell says you can forget about bull and bear markets altogether — his strategy plays both sides of the market, the “long” and the “short” sides.

When O’Dell finds a “long” opportunity, he recommends his Cycle 9 readers buy a call option, which is a bet on rising prices. Conversely, when he finds high-probability “short” opportunities, he recommends they buy a put option, which is a bet on falling prices.

“I don’t get irritated easily. But when naysayers look at my track record and say, ‘Yeah, but we’ve been in a bull market,’ well, you better hold me back,” O’Dell quipped. “Most folks think you can only make money on the long side, during bull markets. And that making money in bull markets is somehow ‘easy.’ Both of those are completely untrue … and perhaps why many folks don’t end up making any money in the markets.”

So with O’Dell’s system, you can forget about bull and bear markets. He’s been running his Cycle 9 Alert service since 2012 with massive success. Over that time, we’ve technically seen two bull markets and two bear markets.

And yet, O’Dell hasn’t had a single losing year yet!

“Cycle 9 is a trend and momentum strategy. And that simply means it goes where the trends and momentum are, whether they’re on the ‘long’ or the ‘short’ side,” O’Dell explained.

What’s more, O’Dell doesn’t strictly limit his analysis and market-beating trade recommendations to the traditional stock market.

“We of course trade options on stocks and ETFs in Cycle 9. But we also find a ton of great profit-making opportunities in the other asset classes like bonds, commodities and currencies. These are now easily accessible to the average retail investor through ETFs,” O’Dell said.

For instance, despite the business-as-usual bull market that persisted in stocks through 2019, O’Dell also gave his readers big profit opportunities in “alternative” markets. He went 4 for 4 in these areas, which included gold, silver, oil and U.S. Treasury bonds.

This year, gold prices have really taken off … and one of O’Dell’s gold picks is now up more than 200% — and it was up as high as 400%!

So while it’s true that a bull market can be a great time to profit, bear and alternative markets can be just as lucrative — if you have access to what O’Dell calls his “Go Anywhere” strategy in Cycle 9 Alert.

“My system goes long and short. It works on stocks and bonds, commodities and currencies. And with our rather short holding period of just two to three months, it’s more than nimble enough to adapt to changing market conditions,” O’Dell said. “That’s why we haven’t had a single down year since its inception in 2012.

“And since we’re buying options to make these plays, we’ve been able to beat the market handily — despite all the ups and downs in stocks.”

It’s this kind of versatility that lends options to be O’Dell’s go-to vehicle in Cycle 9 Alert. The advantages far outweigh the cons that allow any investor to survive and thrive, no matter the market.

All you have to do is follow his trade alerts and the proof is in the numbers: 200 total trades dating back to 2012, 39% average returns.

It’s really that simple.

