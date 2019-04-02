Forbes: Closing Southern Border Would Cause Recession

President Donald Trump again threatened to close the southern border with Mexico, but could doing so start or push the U.S. economy closer to a recession, upending his chances at reelection?

According to Forbes, there were $346 billion in goods imported from and $265 billion in goods exported to Mexico during 2018, an average of $950 million in imports and $725 million in exports per day.

Import and export figures don’t tell the entire story regarding a complex economy, but Forbes says the numbers themselves are large enough to throw the U.S. economy into a tailspin — which means closing the border is likely an empty threat from Trump.

Shutting down the border, Forbes says, means Trump would be going against his own self-interests, which is highly unlikely.

