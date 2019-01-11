Trump Ramping Up to Declare National Emergency to Build Border Wall

Unable to get a deal done to secure Congressional approval for his long-promised border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, President Donald Trump appears to be ramping up to declare a national emergency, thereby bypassing Congress to build the wall.

Fresh off a trip to Texas to survey the scene himself, Trump painted a stark picture in a pair of Friday morning tweets that make it look like he is moving closer to declaring a national emergency.

“Humanitarian Crisis at our Southern Border. I just got back and it is a far worse situation than almost anyone would understand, an invasion! I have been there numerous times – The Democrats, Cryin’ Chuck and Nancy don’t know how bad and dangerous it is for our ENTIRE COUNTRY.

“The Steel Barrier, or Wall, should have been built by previous administrations long ago. They never got it done – I will. Without it, our Country cannot be safe. Criminals, Gangs, Human Traffickers, Drugs & so much other big trouble can easily pour in. It can be stopped cold!” Trump said in a pair of back-to-back-tweets.

The administration is reportedly eyeing unused money in the Army Corps of Engineers budget and, more specifically, a disaster spending bill that Congress passed last year that includes $13.9 billion that has not yet been spent, according to the Washington Post:

Trump has urged the Army Corps to determine how fast contracts could be signed and whether construction could begin within 45 days, according to one of the people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the preparations. The list includes dozens of flood control projects in areas affected by recent natural disasters, including the Texas coastline inundated by Hurricane Harvey and parts of Puerto Rico battered by Hurricane Maria. The military construction budget is also being looked at as a potential source for unspent funds, with billions more potentially available there.

Negotiations are at an impasse and the government shutdown will set a new record for length Saturday after Trump reportedly walked out of a meeting with top Democrats on Wednesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi again refused to give him the $5.7 billion requested so, according to Trump, he said “bye-bye” and walked out.

Trump said countless times on the campaign trail that Mexico would pay for the wall. Though, Mexico has repeatedly refused and Trump himself has changed his tune a bit.

“I often said during rallies, with little variation, that “Mexico will pay for the Wall.” We have just signed a great new Trade Deal with Mexico. It is Billions of Dollars a year better than the very bad NAFTA deal which it replaces. The difference pays for Wall many times over!” Trump tweeted Friday morning.

The new trade deal he’s referring to, the USMCA, has not yet been ratified by Congress, and it’s unclear where the “Billions of Dollars a year” will come from.

Trump reiterated Thursday that he is open to bypassing Congress to build the border wall.

“Now if we don’t make a deal with Congress, most likely I will do that,” Trump said on Fox News. “I would actually say I would. I can’t imagine any reason why not because I’m allowed to do it. The law is 100 percent on my side.”

Declaring a national emergency is risky at best, especially for a president who ran on the premise of being a great deal maker. If Trump follows through, it will meet legal challenges from Democrats and even some Republicans claim it would be an abuse of power.