U.S. President Donald Trump is not known to mince words. In fact, his politically incorrect, tell-it-like-it-is way of speaking is what endears him to many voters.

“I would like to have a much softer tone. I feel to a certain extent I have no choice, but maybe I do, and maybe I could have been softer from that standpoint but I want to get things done.”

But is that about to change?

While that’s unlikely, Trump did say he “regrets” his tone over the first two years of his presidency during an interview Tuesday during with Sinclair Broadcast Group.

In fact, Trump said if he could do one thing over, he wishes he could have softened his tone a bit, especially some of his more divisive rhetoric.

“I would say tone. I would like to have a much softer tone. I feel to a certain extent I have no choice, but maybe I do, and maybe I could have been softer from that standpoint but I want to get things done,” he said. “We’ve had tremendous victories on trade. We’ve had tremendous victories on so many different things; on our military if you look at what we’ve done with rebuilding the military. But I would say if there’s anything, I think tone perhaps would be something. I’m not sure that if I did that, maybe I’d be swamped — meaning with the other side because I wouldn’t say that their tone has been so nice either. But that would be something I’d say I’ll be working on.

He even went so far as to say he hopes there will be a more harmonious relationship between Republicans and Democrats following the midterm elections, and that less acrimony in Washington D.C. would be better for the country as a whole.

“I would love to get along, and I think after the election a lot of things can happen. But right now they are in their mode, and we are in our mode. And you know if you’re criticized you have to hit back, or you should,” Trump said. “I hope so. It is certainly better for the country,” he continued. “I hope that happens and we are certainly willing to do that. And think before anything else we have to get tomorrow over with.”

Of course, he was back at it on Wednesday morning, threatening Democrats with reciprocal investigations if they, with House majority control for the first time in eight years, begin investigating his administration.

“If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game!” Trump tweeted.

If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

Editor’s note: Is Trump actually going to change, or was he just hedging his bets in regards to the expectation Democrats would regain control of the House? Share your thoughts below.