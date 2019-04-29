Does Trump Deserve More Credit for the Stock Market?

President Donald Trump has no doubt been great for the economy, and in turn, the stock market.

But he’s like a bottomless pit when it comes to his need for constant attention, praise and affirmation, so of course he doesn’t think he’s getting enough credit.

“The Stock Market hit an all-time record high today and they’re actually talking impeachment?” he tweeted last week. “Will I ever be given credit for anything?”

The stock market hitting record highs isn’t anything new no matter which president it has occurred under, but how does Trump compare to past presidents?

Yahoo Finance compared the market record highs dating back to 1980 and Ronald Reagan’s first term, and the numbers say that if Trump deserves more credit for the market, then Reagan, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama deserve more credit as well, as those three presided over a market with more total record highs in the S&P 500 than Trump has — so far. Of course, he still has a year and a half left in his first term so there could be plenty more records along the way.

Per Yahoo Finance: