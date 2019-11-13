President Donald Trump has reportedly been close to finishing phase one of a new trade deal with China but if things don’t work out, he said he will increase tariffs on Chinese imports “substantially.”

“If we don’t make a deal, we’re going to substantially raise those tariffs,” he said Tuesday while speaking to the Economic Club of New York. “They’re going to be raised very substantially. And that’s going to be true for other countries that mistreat us too.”

Trump went on to say China is “dying” to make a deal but he’ll only sign one that’s good for U.S. companies and workers, he said, adding “we’re close. A significant phase one deal could happen … soon.”

The “phase one” Trump is referring to was supposed to come this month in Chile at an international conference that was canceled due to social unrest and protests over social inequality (seems to be a theme going on around the globe).