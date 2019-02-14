Bloomberg: Trump’s Take on Trade Sounds Like … Socialism?

President Donald Trump is for cutting taxes and coal-fired power plants that help create more jobs for Americans. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a Democratic Socialist who wants the rich to pay more in taxes — a lot more — and she has a plan for a Green New Deal to combat climate change allegedly caused in part by said coal-fired power plants.

They are not at all alike politically.

Until you get to trade, Bloomberg notes in a recent article.

The president berates businesses and is trying to carve out a bigger government role in trade with tariffs, and critics of statism question his approach to China. Analysts see an uncomfortable truth regarding the president’s stance on trade, where he “behaves more like a state-interventionist than a laissez-faire guy.”

This is an area he actually has something in common with the headline-grabbing freshman firebrand from New York. Democrats are in favor of stronger trade rules to protect U.S. jobs, and this is an area where Trump is more like Ocasio-Cortez than members of his own Republican party.

Of course, Bloomberg notes, nobody will argue that Trump’s trade policy equates to the literal definition of socialism, “with its all-encompassing embrace of state planning.”

But it does sound a bit like “socialism lite,” Bloomberg says, demanding a larger role for the state in managing trade flows and intervening in corporate decisions.

Per Bloomberg:

‘Type of Socialism’ “It’s undoubtable that U.S. trade policy in the last two years has moved toward that type of socialism,’’ says Scott Lincicome, a scholar at the libertarian Cato Institute and one of the most voluble critics of Trump’s trade policy on social media. In his State of the Union address last week Trump declared that “America was founded on liberty and independence, and not government coercion, domination, and control.” That glossed over the coercion deployed by the president himself, and his trade hawks, in the name of fixing what they see as a broken international order. Trump has harangued companies in a way few American presidents have matched, telling them to invest more in the U.S. and keep plants open instead of offshoring them.