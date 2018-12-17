Wall Street Journal Agrees with Trump, Says Fed Should Stop Rate Hikes

The Federal Reserve is likely poised to raise its benchmark interest rate for the fourth time this year at a meeting Wednesday, once again drawing the ire of President Donald Trump.

“It is incredible that with a very strong dollar and virtually no inflation, the outside world blowing up around us, Paris is burning and China way down, the Fed is even considering yet another interest rate hike. Take the Victory!” Trump tweeted Monday morning.

The president’s tweet comes on the heels of an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday by billionaire hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller and former Fed governor Kevin Warsh in which the pair said the Fed needs to hold off on further tightening.

The pair pointed to the global central-bank liquidity reversing on Oct. 1, when stocks began to crater from all-time highs in September, saying this is not a coincidence and the Fed should take note.

