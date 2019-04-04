Trump Mocks ‘Young Bartender’ AOC, Green New Deal

President Donald Trump mocked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her Green New Deal, an ambitious plan to combat climate change, calling the freshman congresswoman a “young bartender.”

Trump told House GOP members at a National Republican Congressional Committee dinner that he didn’t want them to be too hard on her because he wanted to campaign against the Green New Deal.

The plan — which would cost taxpayers untold trillions of dollars — has a few rather extreme ways to combat climate change, like rebuilding or upgrading every single building in the U.S. to be more energy efficient, building trains across the oceans to eliminate air travel and banning nuclear energy within 10 years, just to name a few crazy key points.

Per The Hill: