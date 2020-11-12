In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, let’s take a deep dive on a hyped up vaccine stock.

COVID-19 has had the world in its grips for the better part of 2020.

For months, there seemed no end to the spread in sight. New cases are still climbing higher as we enter the colder months.

But there’s good news!

The Vaccine Stock Rally

This week, several companies announced either favorable results from vaccines or fast-track testing of potential vaccine candidates.

It provided a bright spot in what has otherwise been a year most of us would soon like to forget.

The news of a successful vaccine candidate was great news for investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average — which dropped to around 26,500 in the last week of October — moved 10% higher in a little more than a week following the contentious presidential election.

That rally seems to be continuing following the vaccine news.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Climbs 10% in a Week

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I’m going to look at one of the companies that unveiled successful COVID-19 vaccine results.

More importantly, I’ll tell you if the latest news makes this vaccine stock one you should have in your portfolio.

I’ll run it through Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell’s six-factor Green Zone Ratings system and tell you how the stock fares and what the numbers show us.

You’ll get insight on what you should do with this vaccine stock — if you are thinking about buying or already have it in your portfolio.

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific company helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you by looking at this specific stock and give our analysis on it.

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Adam and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos and information.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email us at thebullandthebear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out moneyandmarkets.com and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary and actionable advice.

Also, follow us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Safe trading,

Matt Clark

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Bull & The Bear, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.