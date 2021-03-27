In this week’s The Bull & The Bear podcast, we analyze three big COVID-19 vaccine stocks.
COVID-19 vaccines still dominate headlines.
And smart investors like you want to know: Should you be invested in any of the “first three” companies distributing approved vaccines?
This week, chief investment strategist Adam O’Dell, Green Zone Fortunes co-editor Charles Sizemore and I will break down Moderna Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
We’ll discuss if any of these stocks will see a boost as COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out.
Check out this week’s stocks below!
3 COVID-19 Vaccine Stocks
1. Moderna Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA)
Charles discusses Moderna He’ll expand on an article he wrote for Money & Markets explaining Moderna’s bearish rating on our Green Zone Ratings model. And he’ll walk you through what deeper analysis tells us about its prospects.
2. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)
I revisit a video I recorded in November about Pfizer where I stated it wasn’t a buy, despite being first to the market with a COVID-19 vaccine. Find out if I still stand behind my earlier thoughts.
3. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)
We wrap up our analysis with Adam breaking down Johnson & Johnson. This is a big company that works in a lot of different segments. Adam looks at the long-term potential of JNJ.
Watch or listen to this episode of The Bull & The Bear now to get our takes on the future prospects of all of these stocks.
More importantly, we’ll tell you if any of these stocks are worth putting in your portfolio.
Adam and Charles have been researching biotech and DNA stocks for more than a year. They’ve identified a top DNA play they think will profit from the coming DNA revolution the same way Intel stock skyrocketed with the mass adoption of the internet.
They also found three speculative DNA stocks that trade for under $10. They’ll give all the details to members of our monthly investment service, Green Zone Fortunes, in the coming days.
If you missed last week’s episode of The Bull & The Bear, Adam, Charles and I highlighted lumber, data and iron ore stocks. Check it out here.
