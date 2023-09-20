Adam’s Note: Quick, urgent note before we turn to Mike Carr for this morning’s Stock Power Daily.

Value investing sounds easy.

Some investors think they can focus only on a single variable — like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. This is one of the most commonly used metrics. It divides the current market price of a stock by its earnings per share.

Some investors set a P/E ratio limit, maybe 15. If a stock’s ratio is under 15, it’s a value stock. These stocks are buys. Stocks with P/Es above 15 are avoided.

This is a popular way to look at stocks. But it’s also ineffective.

That’s because there’s no reason to select 15 as the cutoff. Some investors might use 12. Others 18. Most of the time, it’s an arbitrary decision.

Another problem is that high P/Es aren’t always bad. If a company is growing earnings at 50% a year and is likely to do so for several years, the P/E should be high.

Of course, low P/Es could also be bad. If a company is headed to bankruptcy, its P/E ratio may be falling as the price moves toward zero.

A more effective way to use P/Es is to compare them to the ratios of a company’s peers. For example, the utility stock with the lowest P/E ratio might be a buy.

This approach is a type of “relative valuation.” It determines value by comparing it with the value of other similar assets. Relative valuation can be applied to a narrow group, such as all the stocks in a certain industry. Or it can be applied to the broad market as a whole.

The latter approach might be more useful. Let’s take a look at how we would do that…

A More Effective Way to Use P/E Ratios

The first step in this process is to find the P/E ratio for all stocks. These values are sorted from high to low. Then percentile values are assigned to each P/E ratio.

Percentiles are values between 1 and 99, with each stock being placed into one of the buckets. The lowest P/E ratios, the stocks value investors target, are assigned a value of 99. The highest P/E ratios get a value of 1.

Now, P/E ratios are adjusted for market conditions. For example, when interest rates are low, all stocks should have high P/E ratios. That’s because stocks and bonds are alternative investments.

When rates are low, stocks are worth more under this theory. Relative value shows which high values are attractive and which are excessive.

Relative valuation isn’t confined to P/E ratios. It can be applied to any metric. Popular tools include the price-to-book ratio, price-to-sales ratios, as well as enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

Investors also use relative valuation with more complex metrics like the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio or return on equity.

Many investors use simpler approaches like limiting their buys to stocks with a P/E ratio under 15 because it’s more difficult to calculate relative valuation.

You need access to fundamental data for all publicly traded stocks. Then you need a program to calculate ratios, sort the values and assign percentiles. It’s a lot of work, to say the least.

Until next time,

Mike Carr

Senior Technical Analyst

