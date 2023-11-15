A recent survey from Gartner revealed that just 9% of finance leaders are currently using artificial intelligence (AI) to boost their returns.

And 61% of professionals admitted to ignoring AI completely!

Those numbers are pretty shocking.

After all, AI is arguably the biggest technological leap forward since the invention of the internet. With AI, we can crunch numbers and perform research with unprecedented speed. In a matter of hours, or even minutes, we can finish projects that would’ve once taken weeks or months by hand.

This isn’t hype, either. The practical advantages of AI are very real.

That’s why we’re now seeing it applied virtually everywhere — from medical research at the Mayo Clinic to customer service at NFL football games.

And for AI’s few early adopters in the world of finance, the results have already been outstanding.

My colleague Mike Carr used AI to develop a system that filters out 99% of the Nasdaq’s best stocks to zero in on massive windfalls less than 30 days out — down to the exact price.

For example, on January 3, 2023, Mike’s system detected that Atlassian Corp. (Nasdaq: TEAM) was set to make a big move.

Most investors would’ve balked at the idea. The company’s charts just weren’t anything to write home about, and its financial statements didn’t imply an upcoming spike in price.

But Mike’s system analyzed the stock on a deeper level and calculated it would hit $147.91 within the next 30 days.

Sure enough, on January 13, it hit exactly $147.91.

The same thing happened with Diamondback Energy (Nasdaq: FANG), which Mike’s system picked up on February 1 of this year. Nine days later, Diamondback Energy was trading for $146.17 — the exact price target Mike’s system had specified.

This pattern continued throughout the year, too.

Mike pinpointed 161% profit on Zscaler in April…

406% profit on PepsiCo in May…

Along with 118% profit on Lululemon Athletica in June.

These kinds of early results are truly outstanding.

And it’s no surprise to see them coming from someone like Mike Carr…

Ahead of the Curve for 40 Years

As you probably already know from reading Stock Power Daily, Mike served for over 20 years in the U.S. Air Force.

During Mike’s decades of service, he held high-level security clearance and calculated trajectories for America’s ballistic nuclear missile arsenal.

This was back in the 1980s, when the Cold War was still at its peak.

And Mike could’ve told you not just when and where American nuclear missiles might have struck its Soviet targets … he also knew which targets might have been obscured by weather, or which missiles needed a little bit more fuel to reach the target.

This isn’t the kind of thing Mike brags about. He’s a relatively unassuming guy, so it’s not something you’d expect (or ever hear about, since most of it was highly classified).

And since all this happened back in the 1980s, Mike was performing all these extremely complicated calculations on massive, gymnasium-sized supercomputers. He even helped create the first, primitive form of the internet with the Pentagon’s ARPANET.

This was all years before the concept of a personal computer or a mouse-and-keyboard interface. Decades before the internet made technical trading possible for retail investors.

But even back then, Mike saw the tremendous potential of this new technology that was already at his fingertips.

He recognized very early on that he had an advantage, and he’s worked tirelessly since then to keep his advantage fresh.

During his downtime while serving in the Air Force, Mike became a self-trained financial expert. And as the computers got smaller and faster, he learned how to push them to their limits.

Since then, Mike has consistently been a leader in the trading community — including his professorship at the New York Institute of Finance and his book on trading (a requisite for many financial professionals).

So when Mike announces a new system, I pay close attention…

Only the Top 1%

Like I mentioned above, Mike’s system screens out 99% of the Nasdaq 100 to zero in on the top 1%. He’s targeting fast-moving gains in 30 days or less.

And this week, he’s offering Stock Power Daily readers an unprecedented glimpse into his newest system. This is easily one of the most sophisticated trading strategies out there, designed by someone who’s been doing this kind of work since he pioneered it decades ago.

Get the full details HERE.

To good profits,

Adam O’Dell

Chief Investment Strategist