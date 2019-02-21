What to Expect from Warren Buffett’s Annual Letter to Investors

Warren Buffett’s annual letter to shareholders is due Saturday, giving everyone an opportunity to peek behind the curtain at Berkshire Hathaway’s balance sheet, earnings and revenue growth, as well as other metrics to assess the company’s overall health.

Buffett’s letter has become an annual ritual for the entire investment community to pour over, looking for any broad market tidbits that can be gleaned.

Per Business Insider:

“Beyond the numbers, investors are eager to read Mr. Buffett’s annual letter,” equity analysts led by Kai Pan wrote in a note out Tuesday.

Analysts say interest is particularly high in the company’s investments, share buybacks, potential deals and updates on specific initiatives like the healthcare joint venture between Berkshire, JPMorgan and Amazon.

Analysts also said they’re most interested in Berkshire’s Apple holdings, of which it sold some three million shares this week, and the “unusual case” of its Oracle investment. Berkshire bought into Oracle in the third quarter of 2018 and then abruptly sold in the fourth, which goes against Buffett’s typical long-term investment philosophy.

The trimming of Apple shares caused the stock’s price to drop.