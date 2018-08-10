We told you a major fundamental shift was in the making. And we told you the shift would hit the fan.

Now it’s happening.

TODAY!

Even as I write these words!

Turkey is getting mangled. In the last few hours alone, its currency plummeted 16%.

Its government’s borrowing cost skyrocketed to 20%!

And to add insult to injury, Trump is DOUBLING tariffs on its exports.

The euro is getting clobbered. It was already falling.

Now it’s in a free-fall.

European banks are taking it on the chin. They’re up to their eyeballs in Turkish debts.

Italian banks are loaded with $17 billion …

French banks, $38 billion …

Spanish banks, $83 billion!

Their bank stocks fell apart today and it’s just the beginning.

Shocking Charts

With this news hitting so fast and furious, I don’t have time to fancy up our charts. But the story they tell is no less shocking.

Look at the Turkish lira …

Its collapse foretells an implosion in the country’s entire economy and debt structure.

And beware: Turkey is no run-of-the-mill back water country. It’s a primary NATO ally. It’s at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. And because it’s so deeply in debt to foreign institutions, its demise is sending shockwaves across the world.

The first shock is striking Turkey’s major creditors — European banks like UniCredit and Spain’s BBVA, shown in this next chart …

BBVA, along with virtually all European bank stocks, got absolutely hammered today, plunging to new all-time lows.

This confirms and double-confirms everything we’ve been warning you about: Big trouble in Europe, HUGE money flows to the United States and much, much more!

And all this even BEFORE Turkey’s inevitable default!

I know. This raises a whole stack of questions. And to answer them, Sean and I are hosting a special Q&A event this coming Wednesday.

We’ll be answering your questions about what we see coming in the next 90 days, giving you our thoughts on how best to protect your wealth, and the best ways to build a not so small fortune in the months ahead.

Just click this link to RSVP. You’ll be given access instructions for Wednesday’s event, as well as our personal email address to submit your questions for us to answer live.

Ask us anything you like about:

How we see the convergence of time-honored financial cycles affecting your money and your life …

Our strategy for multiplying your money many times over — now and during the entire five years this crisis will last …

How to multiply your profit potential 20x without options or futures …

The 2 ETFs set to skyrocket in THIS supercycle …

What’s next for gold, silver and miners, and the specific ways to profit in the coming weeks and months …

3 mining companies you can buy now for far LESS than their book value …

How to preserve the money you’ve made in the recent bull market … and what to do if things turn ugly …

How the global trade war fits with the rising Cycle of War …

The specific investments we’re recommending …

Anything about bonds, stocks, gold, silver, oil or any particular investment you own or want to own …

Just click this link to tell us you’ll meet us online this coming Wednesday so we can make sure we have the bandwidth to accommodate everyone — and also to make sure you’re on the list to receive instructions for attending.

Good luck and God bless!

Martin