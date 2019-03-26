Yellen: Bond Market Could Be Signaling Rate Cut, Not Recession

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen said Monday that the recent inversion of the yield curve between the 3-month and 10-year Treasury notes could signal the need for an interest rate cut and not be the harbinger of a prolonged recession.

Stocks tanked on Friday after the inversion of the yield curve in the U.S. bond markets. This generally occurs with short-term rates pass their long-term counterparts, hurting bank lending profits and signaling a weakening in the long-term forecast for the economy.

Yellen was asked whether she thought a recession was imminent during a conference in Hong Kong after the inversion.