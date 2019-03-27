10-Year Treasury Dips to 14-Month Low, Yield Curves Continues to Flatten

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped to its lowest level since 2017 on Wednesday as government debt yields continued their steep March decline.

The 3-month Treasury yield remained 10 basis points above the 10-year as investors are growing more and more confident the Fed will actually be forced to cut its interest rate this year rather than raise it.

Per CNBC:

At 1:05 p.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.381 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.836 percent. The yield on the 3-month Treasury bill dropped 6 basis points to 2.45 percent. The 10-year yield is down about 25 basis points since March 18. “There’s definitely angst about global growth,” said Thierry Wizman, global interest rates and currencies strategist at Macquarie Group. “The bad data from Germany last week and a dovish tone from the Fed has made some believe [yields] won’t recover that soon.” Comments from Stephen Moore, who is expected to be nominated by President Donald Trump for an open seat at the Fed, may have also weighed on yields. He told The New York Times that he thinks the central bank should “immediately reverse course and cut rates by half a percentage point.” Moore is a distinguished visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a current advisor to the president.