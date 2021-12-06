Green Zone Ratings drives everything we do at Money & Markets.

My proprietary ratings system builds a composite score for every stock in our universe by breaking down six critical performance factors: momentum, value, growth, quality, volatility and size.

It helps us target the stocks with the highest market-beating potential.

Green Zone Ratings is also at the core of another powerful (and free) resource that you may not be aware of: our weekly stock hotlist.

Need proof? Let’s look into some of 2021’s top hotlist stocks.

Green Zone Ratings and Our Hotlist

If you’re not using our Green Zone Ratings System to analyze stocks… well, why aren’t you?

It’s one of the best research and screening tools you’re going to find. And it’s available for free at www.MoneyandMarkets.com. Check out our handy Green Zone Ratings guide here.

Stocks with a composite score of 61 or higher rate “Bullish” and those with scores of 81 or higher are rated as “Strong Bullish.” Bullish stocks should outperform the market by two times over the next 12 months. Strong Bullish stocks should outperform by three times!

But as with most things in life, investing often comes down to timing.

My research shows that a portfolio of stocks rated Bullish or Strong Bullish should outperform the market by a wide margin. But not every highly-rated stock performs as strongly as we might like right out of the gate.

That’s why Matt Clark and I parse through the database every week to put together the Money & Markets Hotlist. This is a list of 10 stocks we believe are positioned for monster longer-term gains, with far less risk in the near term.

Top Money & Markets Hotlist Stocks of 2021

On January 21 of this year, Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE: SPLP) showed up on the hotlist.

Steel Partners is exactly the kind of quirky, under-the-radar stock I like to find. You’ve likely never heard of it. It’s a conglomerate with a particular collection of assets that is hard to replicate.

Without getting into the weeds too much, Steel Partners is all about specialty metal manufacturing within the medical, aerospace and other industries. On top of that, it owns a financing business that issues consumer and small business loans.

Steel Partners trended with the flatter market in the beginning of the year. It really started to climb in April and is now up 174.5% since its entry into the hotlist.

Just weeks later, on February 11, Synaptics Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNA) landed on the hotlist.

You’re likely aware that the world is suffering from a shortage of semiconductor chips. It’s roiling the global supply chain, and it’s a big reason why it’s hard to find a new car or a PlayStation 5 these days.

Well, that problem is Synaptics’ opportunity. The company develops and supplies semiconductor products used in the auto and consumer electronics industries as well as in mobile devices.

Again, our timing here was great. Synaptics is up 131.5% since being added to the hotlist.

Two weeks after Synaptics’ appearance on the hotlist, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) showed up.

This is another stock that isn’t on many people’s radars.

BlueLinx makes lumber products used in construction projects, and it stood to benefit from several simultaneous trends, including the housing shortage and the impending flood of government infrastructure spending.

BlueLinx has crushed the S&P 500 and is up a cool 87.4% since being introduced to the list on February 25.

I could go on all day, but I don’t need to. You get the point. Our hotlist works.

And you can start following our hotlist stocks every week by going here. It revealed some huge stock winners this year, and it will do the same in 2022.

Of course, if you want to be one of the first to know about the newest stocks on the hotlist, click here to join my premium research service Green Zone Fortunes now. Every Wednesday, we’ll send you the 10-stock hotlist as part of your weekly update.

You’ll also gain access to my highest-conviction stock recommendations every month, special stock reports and my eBook explaining how I use the Momentum Principle to find the best stocks to “buy high … sell higher.” All of that and more for less than $4 per month!

Click here to join us now, and set yourself up to win in 2022.

To good profits,

Adam O’Dell

Chief Investment Strategist