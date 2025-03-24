A South Korean company plans to announce a multibillion-dollar investment in the U.S.

Reports indicate automaker Hyundai will unveil a $20 billion investment, including a $5 billion steel plant in Louisiana, this week.

The plant will employ around 1,500 people and produce steel that Hyundai will use to build vehicles at its two U.S. locations – in Alabama and Georgia.

The announcement comes ahead of an April 2 tariff deadline set by the Trump Administration and will lead to onshoring Hyundai’s U.S. automobile production.

The U.S. targeted South Korea for tariffs due to the trade deficit between the two countries.

Another component of the announcement is the building of a third auto plant in Georgia, as Hyundai continues to compete for electric vehicle market share with Tesla Inc. (TSLA).

Other Asian companies that have made onshoring announcements to combat potential tariffs are Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) and Japan’s Softbank.

Our Moneyball Economist Is Watching the Fed

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Andrew Zatlin’s latest issue of Moneyball Economics, I encourage you to follow this link and catch up now.

Andrew is confident the Fed is going to cut interest rates in June, and he’ll tell you exactly why in his brand-new video. (You can read the transcript by clicking that link as well.)

And make sure you’re subscribed to Moneyball Economics for more free intel from Andrew.

Yields Up, Prices Down On Tariff Concerns

U.S. Treasurys fell Monday as investors considered the possibility that the Trump Administration’s upcoming tariffs will be narrower in scope than initially planned.

The yield on the 10-year note jumped four basis points to 4.29%.

As yields go up, prices of those bonds traditionally go down.

Recent price and yield action comes ahead of Trump’s April 2 deadline for reciprocal tariffs. Wall Street expects that those tariffs will be narrower in scope than expected.

Since the start of the year, Treasurys have retreated from a high of about 4.8%. However, the scope and impact of future tariffs continue to stir uncertainty in the market.

What to Watch This Week

The economy is in full focus as we try to assess how healthy the U.S. really is.

On Friday, watch for February’s Personal Consumption Expenditures Index to come out. This is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, which means it should carry more weight as the central bank considers cutting interest rates again. During last week’s FOMC meeting, Fed Chair Powell suggested the central bank will cut rates two more times in 2025.

It’s a quiet week for earnings, but some popular companies should provide some key insights on consumer confidence right now:

Video game retailer and popular meme stock GameStop ( GME ) will report on Tuesday after the closing bell.

) will report on Tuesday after the closing bell. Dollar Tree Inc. ( DLTR ), the popular discount retailer, reports before the market opens on Wednesday.

), the popular discount retailer, reports before the market opens on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. ( LULU ), the athleisure clothing brand, reports quarterly numbers after the closing bell on Thursday.

Consumers are in the spotlight right now, and this should be a good week to learn more about how they’re feeling.

If You Could Only Own One Mag 7 Stock…

Let’s have some fun with our poll this week.

The Magnificent Seven has driven financial headlines for more than two years now as the group of Big Tech stocks carried the broader market into an incredible bull run.

But now, investors are wary of the so-called “Mag 7,” and they’re selling shares to secure profits and find other opportunities. Over the last month, the seven stocks have lost anywhere from -2.7% for Microsoft Corp (MSFT) to a massive -21% for Tesla Inc. (TSLA).

So we want to know: If you could only own one Magnificent Seven stock, which one would it be?

Javascript is disabled Javascript is disabled on your browser. Please enable it in order to use this form. Loading Your form has been submitted Thank you %NAME% for taking the quiz/survey/feedback.

We have received your answers. You can view it anytime from this link below:

%TRACK_LINK%

We have also attached a copy of your submission. Server Side Error We faced problems while connecting to the server or receiving data from the server. Please wait for a few seconds and try again. If the problem persists, then check your internet connectivity. If all other sites open fine, then please contact the administrator of this website with the following information. TextStatus: undefined

HTTP Error: undefined Processing your request Error Some error has occured.

Until next time…

Safe trading,

Matt Clark, CMSA®

Chief Research Analyst, Money & Markets