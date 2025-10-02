This week’s batch of Green Zone Power Rating “New Bulls” has a lot going for it…

We’ve got an American large-cap chipmaker that’s gaining renewed favor as the AI mega trend expands…

However, what really piqued my interest was what my screen revealed outside of the S&P 500.

I’ve harped on the fact that Federal Reserve rate cuts are creating a massive tailwind for stocks on the smaller side of the market.

And this week, 21 micro-cap and small-cap stocks turned “Bullish” in my system!

Let’s get right to it…

3 S&P 500 Stocks Hit “Bullish” Status

To start, here’s how things shook out in the S&P 500 large-cap index.

For a quick review, the criteria for this screen are:

The stock must currently rate 60 or higher (that is, “Bullish” or “Strong Bullish”),

The stock must have been rated less than 60 for each of the last four weeks.

In short, these are stocks that have been rated “Neutral” or worse … but now are rated “Bullish” or better.

Here are the three stocks that made the list this week:

Yesterday, Chief Research Analyst Matt Clark showed you how certain tech companies that are leaning into artificial intelligence (AI) have been rewarded handsomely in 2025…

And while Micron Technology Inc. (MU) hasn’t attracted as much attention, there are clear signs that the Idaho-based chip manufacturer is vying for a seat at America’s AI table.

In its latest earnings report, Micron beat expectations, growing revenue 46% year over year to $11.3 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter. Its earnings per share of $3.03 were also well above Wall Street’s expectation of just $2.86. This is quite a turnaround for a company that just two years ago reported massive losses and sinking revenues.

Rosy earnings and a 100% gain over the last six months have helped to push MU’s Green Zone Power Rating 35 points higher into the “Bullish” zone over the last month. And unlike some of its AI/tech peers, MU is trading at a much more reasonable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24. For comparison, Oracle’s (ORCL) P/E is currently 66…

Let’s wrap today’s Green Zone Power Rating analysis by looking at the smaller side of the market…

21 Small-Cap and Micro-Cap “New Bulls”

When I ran my “New Bulls” screen on all stocks outside of the S&P 500, 35 tickers passed the test.

But what really caught my attention was that 21 of those stocks were either micro-cap or small-cap stocks.

Here are those 21 stocks:

Notably, 10 of the 21 stocks have Green Zone Power Ratings that have increased by double digits in the last month, including two stocks that jumped by 50 points or more.

This list of “New Bulls” is a great place to start your research, but we suggest you get the full picture here, on our Money & Markets site.

That’s where you’ll be able to see how each stock rates on each of my system’s six factors. Here’s a preview of what that looks like, using one of the stocks I added to the Green Zone Fortunes portfolio in April:

To good profits,

Adam O’Dell

Editor, What My System Says Today

P.S. As I mentioned, to get the most out of my weekly “New Bulls” lists, I strongly encourage you to join my Green Zone Fortunes investing service today. For a nominal fee, you’ll unlock my Green Zone Power Rating system as well as gain access to my model portfolio that’s full of stocks tracking the market’s top mega trends. I just sent out my latest monthly recommendation this week, so today is a perfect time to join. Click here to learn how to do that now.