Is it over?

Maybe. Maybe not.

The United States and Iran struck a tentative ceasefire on Tuesday, agreeing to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

But it’s already unclear whether the ceasefire will hold.

Iran is reportedly still blocking the strait to most traffic… and charging a $1 million toll to those that are getting through.

Still, based on today’s market action, it looks like Wall Street is betting that the worst is behind us. As I’m writing this, the S&P 500 Index is up slightly, adding to its monster gains from yesterday.

We should obviously hope that the ceasefire holds. Every day that the war drags on, the greater the risk that high fuel prices (and the prospect of shortages) will grind the global economy to a halt.

But here’s the thing…

War or peace, we still have portfolios to manage.

And the more systematic and analytical we can be, the less likely we are to get burned by shifting news headlines or to make emotional knee-jerk reactions.

This is exactly why I created my Green Zone Power Ratings system… and why it’s the foundation of my investing.

It’s the lens through which I view the world. And it’s helped my readers navigate one of the most treacherous markets in years.

Based on my system, I was able to pivot the Green Zone Fortunes portfolio heavily to energy and materials… before the bombs started dropping.

What comes next in Iran?

I’m not arrogant enough to pretend to know. But I do know that we’ll be ready for it.

Today, as we do every Thursday, I’ll be reviewing stocks that have officially crossed the threshold into “Bullish” territory this week, meaning their Green Zone Power Rating is 60 or higher.

Let’s jump into it.

S&P 500 New Bulls

I ran my usual screen for S&P 500 companies that popped up as “Bullish” this week, and this is what I came up with:

We see a few familiar names here. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and ResMed (RMD) have popped up off and on over the past few weeks.

Joining them this week is Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), which I mentioned on Monday.

Federal is an established REIT with half a century of experience investing in high-end retail and mixed-use properties. It’s trading near its 52-week highs and sports a competitive dividend yield of 4.2%.

Fellow dividend stock Verizon Communications (VZ) also made the cut this week. With investors prizing stability right now, Verizon’s steady-eddy dividend of 5.9% is attractive.

And finally, EPAM Systems (EPAM) made its “Bullish” debut. EPAM is a leading in software and IT consulting.

This has been a rough year for software stocks, as investors worry that competition from generative AI will make the software subscription model obsolete.

And indeed, EPAM’s stock has struggled throughout 2026, as we can see in its low momentum factor rating of 27.

The shares rate exceptionally well on their quality and value factors, with ratings of 98 and 76, respectively.

Let’s cast the net a little wider and look at the newly “Bullish” stocks outside of the S&P 500. I ran a screen for the top 20 stocks with the largest score increases over the past month, and this is what popped up:

French defense and aerospace leader Thales SA (THLLY) is an interesting addition. Among other offerings, Thales makes air defense systems designed to counter drones and missiles… and I probably don’t need to explain why those would be in high demand right now.

Moncler SPA (MONRY) is a play on the “K-shaped” economy. The Italian fashion company specializes in high-end jackets and sportswear, targeting more affluent shoppers.

But perhaps the most interesting addition this week is United States Antimony Corp (UAMY). The company mines, smelts and sells antimony, a strengthening agent in metal alloys that is critical for lead-acid batteries, cable sheathing and – most importantly – ammunition.

The relevance of UAMY’s rise today is hard to overstate. China cut off antimony exports last year, triggering a supply crisis. Prices hit over $40,000 per ton in October 2025.

That was fantastic news for UAMY, as it operates the only two antimony smelters in North America and is the only fully integrated antimony company in the world outside of China and Russia.

With the Pentagon needing to replenish its ammo stockpiles following the action in Iran – and with the Trump administration focused on securing domestic supplies of critical materials – UAMY should have a long runway for growth ahead.

To good profits,



Adam O’Dell

Editor, What My System Says Today