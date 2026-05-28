It’s that time of the week again…

Today is Thursday, so I’ll be reviewing the stocks that recently passed the “Bullish” threshold on my Green Zone Power Ratings system.

A significant change in Green Zone ratings can happen for a variety of reasons.

The company could announce a blowout earnings release with results demonstrating massive sales or earnings growth. Maybe the stock has been trending higher for weeks, and we’re finally seeing the results showing up in its momentum factor score.

Or perhaps a sudden decline in the stock price makes the stock objectively cheap for the first time in years, improving its value factor rating.

I like to look for patterns in the data. Are the “New Bulls” concentrated in a small number of sectors, for example, or are certain sectors conspicuously absent?

So, let’s start with the newly “Bullish” stocks in the S&P 500 Index.

S&P 500 New Bulls

I ran my usual screen for S&P 500 companies that popped up as “Bullish” this week, and this is what I came up with:

Health care stocks are well represented this week. Viatris (VTRS), Elevance Health (ELV) and West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) were the three companies with the biggest one-month change in rating.

Viatris was formed in 2020 from a merger between Mylan and Upjohn, a division of Pfizer (PFE). The company makes both branded and generic prescription drugs, including household names like EpiPen, Viagra, Lipitor and Celebrex.

Formerly known as Anthem, Elevance Health is one of the largest health insurance companies in America. It collects premiums from individuals and employers, then pays out medical claims when people go to the doctor or hospital. The company also runs Medicaid and Medicare plans on behalf of state and federal governments.

West Pharmaceutical Services makes the packaging and delivery systems for injectable drugs. Think the rubber stoppers on medicine vials, the plastic components in syringes and the devices that auto-inject medications. Every time a drug gets put into a vial or a prefilled syringe, there’s a good chance West Pharmaceutical made the container.

Other than loosely being part of the same health care sector, there’s another tie that binds these three companies…

All three rate as “Bullish” or “Strong Bullish” on their volatility factor… as does fellow New Bull Walmart (WMT). Plus, all four are essentially recession proof.

All in all, they are well positioned to ride out any volatility we face this summer.

New Bulls Outside of the S&P 500

Let’s cast the net a little wider and look at the newly “Bullish” stocks outside of the S&P 500.

I ran a screen for the top 20 stocks with the largest score increases over the past month, and this is what popped up:

Mining stocks have been trending “Bullish” all year, so it’s not surprising to see two miners at the very top of the list: Guanajuato Silver (GSVRF) and Minera Alamos (MAIFF).

But the names get a little more interesting the further down the list we go.

Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) is a vertically integrated multistate operator in the U.S. that cultivates, processes and retails cannabis products.

Originally and primarily focused on the medical market, the company offers products like flower, edibles, vapes and topicals across states such as Florida, Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The Trump administration recently eased federal restrictions on cannabis, reclassifying marijuana from Schedule I (the strictest category, on par with heroin) to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. The more relaxed attitude toward federal enforcement has provided a major tailwind for marijuana stocks, making the notion of full legalization at the federal level feel like more than just a pipe dream.

Private prison real estate investment trust GEO Group (GEO) also made the cut this week. The reelection of President Trump, with his emphasis on immigration enforcement, was a windfall for GEO, which leases its facilities to ICE.

GEO shares immediately soared more than 140% following the election before giving up most of the gains over the course of 2025. So far in 2026, GEO is up about 40%.

Keep in mind, a company that benefits from government policy is also uniquely at risk if or when those policies are slowed or reversed. And with a midterm election coming in November, this stock may simply be too much of a political punching bag to accurately model.

Finally, iconic British bootmaker Dr Martens (DRMTY) made the list this week. “Docs” have been a mainstay at skateparks and rock concerts since the 1970s and are easily recognizable by their distinctive yellow stitching.

Dr Martens is a small-cap value play, as it rates exceptionally well on its size and value factors. DRMTY shares have been trending lower throughout 2026, so you might want to be patient before jumping in here.

To good profits,



Adam O’Dell

Editor, What My System Says Today