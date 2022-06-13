Investors are still in the selling mood to start this week after Friday’s inflation surprise.

But certain stocks will use this bear market as the starting point for a 10X climb higher.

Spooked investors triggered another sell-off on Friday after inflation data showed that, as much as we might have hoped otherwise, higher prices aren’t leveling off just yet. The Consumer Price Index rose 8.6% higher in May — the highest it’s been in 40 years!

Persistent inflation means the Federal Reserve is going to need to be even more aggressive. And that’s a major headwind for the market.

Here’s the thing…

I don’t mind a prolonged correction or bear market because these are the conditions that create massive opportunities to 10X your money. That’s the focus of my brand-new 10X Fortunes trading research service … it’s literally the origin of its name!

We’ve hit on quite a few examples in Money & Markets over the last few weeks.

I want to hit you with one more example of a company that shrugged off a brutal bear market to soar 29X higher.

First, let me walk you through my playbook.

How to Find 10X Bear Market Winners

My research has shown that stocks that have enjoyed epic runs of 1,000% or more in as little as just one year have certain characteristics in place:

The stocks were already in an uptrend.

They were exhibiting better momentum than the overall market.

They were priced attractively after a dip lower.

These businesses were backed by powerful, multi-decade mega trends.

Those were the exact conditions in place at the start of an epic 29X move that started in the early months of the pandemic.

PENN Tanked 90% During COVID Crash

You remember how scary the world looked back in the first quarter of 2020.

COVID-19 was spreading across the globe. By March, most of the world was under some degree of lockdown. The stock market collapsed in one of the fastest bear markets in history. The travel and leisure industry was decimated.

As a case in point, consider Penn National Gaming (Nasdaq: PENN). The stock enjoyed a nice uptrend in the months leading up to the pandemic. PENN shares more than doubled between August 2019 and February 2020.

And then the pandemic struck…

From its February highs to its March lows, PENN dropped just under 90%. Investors believed the pandemic would destroy the company’s casino businesses. They had effectively priced the company for bankruptcy.

Sports Betting Mega Trend Fueled PENN’s 2,900% Gain

But here’s the thing. Penn isn’t just a casino operator. It’s also a major player in online sports betting … one of the biggest entertainment mega trends in decades.

Sports betting traditionally had a seedy reputation. If you wanted to bet on a game, you had to “know a guy” willing to serve as an illegal bookmaker … and you had to trust them. The industry‘s sleaze factor kept a lot of would-be bettors away.

Demand was always there. It was just a matter of changing the public’s perception.

And with the pandemic keeping everyone at home watching from afar, PENN had a captive audience.

Online betting brought sports gambling into the lucrative mainstream…

The rest is history.

PENN’s price bottomed out in the first quarter of 2020. It then went on to rise 2,900% in just under 12 months.

Anyone brave enough to take the plunge when the shares were down would have made 29X their money.

And this current bear market is creating plenty of other potential PENN-like opportunities.

Bear Market 10X Opportunity

My new 10X Fortunes system will be a game-changer in this bear market. My team and I will be going after stocks with the potential to hit 1,000% returns in only one year.

We want to help turn a $10,000 investment into $100,000!

And I don’t want you to miss out.

I know markets look rough right now. But there will be stocks that come out of this mess a lot stronger.

My system will help us find the ones with the most potential for a 1,000% gain in the future.

Watch my “10X Fortunes Summit” now to see how.

To good profits,

Adam O’Dell

Chief Investment Strategist