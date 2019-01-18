Preretirees who suffered big losses during the Great Recession in 2008 are likely sheepish about dipping their toes into the stock market waters. Some may have even experienced the triple bubble of the dot-com, tech and mortgage crises.

And while it’s understandable to be jittery, their decisions to sit on the sidelines could greatly affect the money they have available upon retirement.

In fact, those who chose to sit out after the 2008 collapse would have missed out on 10 straight years of big gains, and they stand a much greater chance of running out of money during their golden years.

According to a recent report by Greenwald and Associates and the Diversified Services Group, more than half of investors between the ages of 50 and 59, and nearly four in 10 between the ages of 60 and 70, are underinvested.

Per Investment News: