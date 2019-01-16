Bipartisan Retirement Legislation Reform on Tap for 2019

About 35 percent of employees in the private sector work for companies that don’t provide them with any type of retirement plan, but that’s just one of many hurdles U.S. citizens face with a system rife with holes.

Most workers who have a retirement plan of course don’t save enough. And with baby boomers coming upon retirement age, many of them often worry about converting their savings into a steady income stream that will outlast them and hopefully, for most, leave some sort of inheritance to heirs.

With squabbling in Washington seemingly at an all-time high, reform is one area that has bipartisan support, suggesting movement on this issue is a safe bet.

Per Investment News: