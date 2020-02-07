Economist Ben Steil Says Coronavirus Will Force the Fed to Cut Rates

With the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, the People’s Bank of China injected $22 billion into the country’s economy to boost liquidity as stock markets there crashed this week, and economist Benn Steil says the outbreak will lead to an interest rate cut here in the U.S.

Steil, the director of international economics and a senior fellow at the Council of Foreign Relations, says the outbreak will force the Fed to act at some point, though it could take a while yet.

“The (Federal Open Market Committee) traditionally has been like a giant tanker,” Steil said on CNBC’s “Trading Nation” program. “It takes quite a few months in order for it to turn around.”

The Fed has maintained a wait-and-see approach regarding its benchmark interest rate after cutting it three times in 2019, down to the current 1.5% to 1.75% range. The U.S. central bank is closely watching the coronavirus outbreak while also saying inflation is chronically low, which also could lead to a cut.

“I would anticipate, if there are clear signs of a slowdown, that we will indeed see a rate cut sometime in the spring,” Steil said.

Growth in China’s economy also will take a hit, which in turn will affect other economies, including the U.S. Beijing reported 6.1% growth at the end of 2019, but that could quickly fall to 5.5% due to the outbreak.

“It really depends on how quickly the virus is contained,” Steil said. “If it’s contained very quickly, I think that’s a reasonable, although perhaps optimistic, forecast. If it’s not, if the cases continue to grow rapidly over the next several weeks, we’re easily looking at a situation in which Chinese growth could halve over the course of the first half of this year to something closer to 3%.”