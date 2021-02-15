Today is Presidents Day, and I hope you’re enjoying the day off.

Speaking of presidents, Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan is still the most important story making the financial media rounds. It seems that a trillion dollars isn’t what it used to be, but it’s worth noting that $1.9 trillion is fully 9% of the entire U.S. economy.

That’s huge.

But as big as it is, we can’t really invest in it. Most of the spending goes to direct payments for American families and to help state and local governments fight COVID-19. The real “Biden trade” is yet to come.

President Biden called the stimulus plan “step 1.” But “step 2” is where the real opportunity lies.

Biden’s campaign platform was to “Build Back Better.” Some of this is just campaign rhetoric, of course, and doesn’t, by itself, form an investment thesis.

But one little nugget from his economic recovery plan caught my eye:

Biden will … mobilize American ingenuity to build a modern infrastructure and an equitable, clean energy future. We’ve seen the need for a more resilient economy for the long-term, and that means investing in a modern, sustainable infrastructure and sustainable engines of growth — from roads and bridges, to energy grids and schools, to universal broadband.



A lot of horse trading in Congress will decide where all of those shiny new bridges and roads are built. And it’s safe to assume it won’t all get spent wisely. This is Congress we’re talking about — remember the $400 million bridge to nowhere in Alaska?

An Infrastructure Plan Is Coming Soon

But here’s what I do know. Democrats and Republicans don’t agree on much, but they both like infrastructure spending. It’s mostly non-ideological, and it’s popular at home. It wins votes.

Furthermore, both houses of Congress and the White House is under the control of a single party. So, the likelihood a bill gets passed quickly is solid.

There will be billions spent on infrastructure in the very near future, meaning one thing: Someone somewhere will buy a lot of steel and concrete.

We’ve covered this theme for months in Green Zone Fortunes. In November, following the presidential election, Adam and I recommended the shares of a leading manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products used in concrete construction.

You know the metal rebar you see at construction sites that stabilizes the concrete? There’s a good chance that the company we recommended made it.

While the two men are dramatically different in style, both President Biden and former President Donald Trump are on the same page regarding certain aspects of “America first” policy. Biden has prioritized buying American products, and our rebar recommendation is an American company with an almost entirely American clientele. It’s perfectly placed for the coming boom in infrastructure spending.

And, perhaps most importantly, it rates exceptionally well on Adam’s Green Zone Ratings model. It sports an overall rating of 95 and scores well on value and quality in particular.

