In my old newspaper days, I was always on the editorial side, but I had a fascination with the advertising side of the business.

Ad executives spent their days flipping through hand-me-down Rolodexes, cold-calling potential clients, reaching out to current clients and pounding the pavement.

It‘s how sales were made before the digital age.

But not anymore.

Now, it’s all about data, analytics and measuring buyer intent to determine what product to sell them on.

Data is the new king of sales as marketers use it to find the best customers and increase sales volume.

Using Adam O’Dell’s six-factor Green Zone Ratings system, I’ve found a company specializing in providing this kind of data.

And its stock is set to beat the market by three times over the next 12 months.

I’ll tell you about it in a bit.

But first, let’s see why data is so important in the world of sales today.

The Prospect of Prospecting

Any good salesperson will tell you that successful sales begin with successful prospecting or finding the right customers to buy whatever you are selling.

Data and analytics play a big role in helping sales teams find solid prospects.

Sales Rely More on Data Analytics

According to Salesforce.com, 33% of salespeople rely more on data analytics to generate leads than any other method.

Data insights are fast becoming a key component for the most productive sales teams. It’s an inside track to prioritizing leads and forecasting.

The company I’ve found is leading the way in this new approach to sales, and that translates into big profits for your portfolio.

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Leads in Data Analytics for Sales

TechTarget Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) uses more than 140 highly-targeted technology-specific websites to provide data on what big technology companies are researching.

This helps sales teams focus their efforts on the most active prospects in their market.

And TechTarget has an impressive list of clients that use its services to focus sales efforts. Companies like:

IBM (NYSE: IBM ).

). Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL ).

). com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN ).

). Google parent Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOG ).

That has led to impressive sales growth for TechTarget.

TechTarget Sales To Increase 68% by 2022

The company generated more than $145 million in sales in 2020.

We can expect that figure to jump 68% to $244 million by 2022 as more companies realize the importance of data and analytics in generating sales leads.

The TechTarget Green Zone Story

TechTarget’s stock has been on fire lately.

TechTarget Stock Reaches New Highs

Since hitting a March 2020 low of around $17 per share, the stock has climbed to near $95.

That’s a gain of more than 460%! And I believe more profit will come.

Adam’s six-factor Green Zone Ratings system gives TechTarget a 93 overall — meaning only 7% of all other stocks we rate are higher.

It also means we are “Strong Bullish” on the stock and expect it to beat the broader market by three times in the next 12 months.

TechTarget ranks high in five of the six factors:

Growth (92) — Impressive sales growth over the last four years.

— Impressive sales growth over the last four years. Momentum (90) — Its stock has been in a strong uptrend.

— Its stock has been in a strong uptrend. Quality (91) — The company has solid return-ons and margins.

— The company has solid return-ons and margins. Volatility (96) — Its uptrend since March has come with little downward movement.

— Its uptrend since March has come with little downward movement. Size (60) — TechTarget’s market capitalization is $2.7 billion.

It does rank a 7 in value because its stock currently trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.6, which is high.

But most stocks today are trading much higher than earnings.

The Bottom Line: TechTarget provides data analytics to help sales teams better focus their efforts.

Using data to increase sales is becoming the new norm, and TechTarget has an established foothold by working with some of the biggest tech players in the game.

To realize profits three times better than the overall market, the time to get into this stock is now.

Matt Clark

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Bull & The Bear, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.