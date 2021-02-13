In this edition of The Bull & The Bear podcast, Adam Charles and I look into three stocks to buy now: Fluent Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNT), Boise Cascade Co. (NYSE: BCC) and Synaptics Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNA).

In the last two weeks, Adam, Charles and I have brought you six total strong buy recommendations in the weekend edition of The Bull & The Bear podcast.

If you missed those videos, or want to see more stocks to buy now, check them out here and here.

We’ve found three more exciting buys for your portfolio this week.

One of these companies carries a 96 rating on Adam’s six-factor Green Zone Ratings system!

It ranks high in value (99), growth (95) and quality (94).

What’s more, it’s a company we are “Strong Bullish” on. It’s a stock set to outperform the broader market by three times in the next 12 months.

We each have one stock to buy right now, and these picks are from three very different sectors of the market.

Check out our picks for this week!

3 Stocks to Buy

1. Fluent Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNT)

Adam, our chief investment strategist, is going with Fluent Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNT ). It’s a company that delivers data and performance-based marketing to its customers. Adam said he sees a “potential bullish breakout at these prices.”

2. Boise Cascade Co. (NYSE: BCC)

Charles, co-editor of Green Zone Fortunes, has picked Boise Cascade Co. (NYSE: BCC ). It’s a company specializing in manufacturing wood-based building products such as plywood, particleboard, and other lumber.

3. Synaptics Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNA)

To go with my bullish position on smart tech, I am going with Synaptics Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNA ). It develops and sells human interface semiconductor products for electronic devices like touchpads for laptops and fingerprint biometrics for smartphones.

Watch or listen to this episode of The Bull & The Bear now to see why each of these stocks made our shortlist this week.

We’ll breakdown each company and give you more of our thoughts on why these stocks belong in your portfolio.

Remember, that’s why we are here … to give you safe, sound and profitable investment information to bolster your profits.

