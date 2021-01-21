In this episode of The Bull & The Bear podcast, I highlight why Nvidia Corp. (Nasdaq: NVDA) is a great pick-and-shovel play during this bitcoin boom.

I pride myself on being a safe investor.

It’s not that I don’t take risks, but I don’t take chances that could cost me a fortune in the long run.

And, while I try to invest in things I know or like, it’s hard to ignore trends.

Smart investors like you are the same way.

You invest in what you know, but not at the expense of missing a trend.

Today’s topic isn’t something I like to invest in.

It’s too volatile and WAY too expensive.

But I’ve found another way to invest in the Bitcoin trend that is much less risky and will still provide strong gains in the future.

The Bitcoin Boom

We can’t ignore the bitcoin trend.

The cryptocurrency has been on a tear since the end of 2020. It has already reached new highs, even as traditional stocks continue to climb.

Bitcoin Price Jumps 720% off March Lows

But I’m not a fan of investing in actual bitcoin.

It’s too expensive (even at its low points) and extremely volatile.

So, I looked in a different direction.

How can smart investors capitalize on this rise while avoiding the risk of investing in the actual cryptocurrency?

Buy NVDA Instead of Bitcoin

I’ve found a pick-and-shovel play related to the bitcoin and blockchain expansion. It’s grown more than 146% in the last nine months.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I tell you why Nvidia Corp. (Nasdaq: NVDA) is worth adding shares of this bitcoin/blockchain pick and shovel to your portfolio for 2021.

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific stock or sector of the market helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you and give you our analysis every week.

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos like my weekly Marijuana Market Update.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email thebullandthebear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out moneyandmarkets.com, and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary and actionable advice.

Also, follow us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Safe trading,

Matt Clark

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Bull & The Bear, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.