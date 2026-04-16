It’s Thursday, and you know what that means…

I’ll be reviewing stocks that have officially crossed the threshold into “Bullish” territory on my Green Zone Power Ratings system this week, meaning their rating is now 60 or higher.

I’ll start with newly “Bullish” stocks in the S&P 500 Index, then move on to smaller and international names outside it.

We’ve got a quirky and eclectic collection this week, so let’s jump into it.

S&P 500 New Bulls

I ran my usual screen for S&P 500 companies that popped up as “Bullish” this week, and this is what I came up with:

National defense, banking, semiconductors, discount retail and steel…

I meant it when I said it was a quirky mix this week!

I won’t go through each of these, but I do want to highlight a few standouts. Let’s start with L3Harris Technologies (LHX).

It’s too early to say whether the war in Iran is ending or simply pausing. The signals are mixed..

Frankly, trying to guess what will happen next is a futile effort.

Regardless of how it unfolds, the conflict has already depleted U.S. interceptor missile stockpiles and exposed vulnerabilities that must be addressed.

And that’s good news for L3Harris…

Its targeting sensors are built into military drones and aircraft, and it builds components for THAAD interceptors, which are critical to missile defense.

Whether the ceasefire holds or the fighting erupts again tomorrow, L3Harris has a nice growth runway in front of it. And that’s reflected in my Green Zone Power Ratings system, too…

The company rates a “Strong Bullish” 93 on its volatility factor, 83 on its momentum factor and a “Bullish” 67 on its quality factor.

Overall, this is a solid, profitable company with a stable stock that doesn’t “bounce around” too much. And its high momentum score suggests it’s in a durable uptrend.

Moving on, I also want to highlight KLA Corporation (KLAC) – a major player in the ongoing AI boom.

KLA makes semiconductor inspection and process control equipment used to detect defects during chip manufacturing. It makes sure all of those cutting-edge chips designed by NVIDIA (NVDA) and others actually work.

My Infinite Momentum readers will be very familiar with KLA. It’s been part of my Tech Titans portfolio since February 2025, and we’re already up 255%.

While those are strong returns, what’s far more impressive to me is the company’s sustained momentum.

Remember, my Infinite Momentum model is designed to function like a relay race.

Every month, I rerun the model and reallocate to 10 fresh “runners” that my system suggests are best positioned to maintain their momentum for the next month.

It’s been close to 15 months, and KLA is still sprinting ahead…

That kind of staying power isn’t random.

It’s exactly what Infinite Momentum is built to find — stocks that don’t just spike, but keep leading month after month.

We’re not chasing winners. We’re identifying them early and riding them as long as they lead. So if you want access to the next set of leaders, Infinite Momentum is where to find them.

But it’s not the only way to uncover huge winners in today’s uncertain market…

New Bulls Outside of the S&P 500

Let’s cast the net a little wider and look at the newly “Bullish” stocks outside of the S&P 500. I ran a screen for the top 20 stocks with the largest score increases over the past month, and this is what popped up:

Chinese stocks have been strong performers of late, and we’ve had quite a few Chinese ADRs pop up on this list over the course of 2026.

Taking the #1 spot today is Super Hi International (HDL), the international arm of Haidilao – China’s largest hot pot restaurant chain. It operates Haidilao restaurants across Asia, North America, Europe and Oceania. Plus, it sells hot pot condiments and food products under the Haidilao brand.

Super Hi isn’t really a play on the Chinese consumer, as it operates its restaurants outside of China. It’s more of a play on “Chinese chic,” exporting Chinese tastes around the world.

Super Hi scores exceptionally well on its size factor, with a rating of 92. As a smaller company, Super Hi is off most investors’ radars. And that gives us a huge advantage…

My research shows that smaller companies tend to outperform larger ones over time because they grow at a much faster rate. That they receive less attention from Wall Street creates more opportunities for us to uncover overlooked winners before they’re widely recognized.

But inefficiencies don’t stop at small caps. Some of the most compelling setups can still show up in large, heavily followed names.

Energy Transfer (ET) is one of them this week.

Energy Transfer is one of the largest oil and gas pipeline operators in the world – with a massive network of over 140,000 miles of pipelines. That’s enough to stretch more than a third of the way to the moon.

Energy Transfer is a master limited partnership (MLP), which means it has really quirky accounting that makes its profitability look artificially low. For that reason, it’s pretty unusual for MLPs to rate as “Bullish” on my system.

But that hasn’t stopped ET from registering a “Bullish” on its value and growth factors.

Of course, my Green Zone Fortunes readers will be familiar with this one… It’s been in the portfolio since late 2022, and we’re up close to 100% so far.

ET’s juicy 7% distribution also makes it particularly popular with income investors.

In a week full of oddities, perhaps the quirkiest of all is Pitney Bowes (PBI).

Pitney Bowes has been a mainstay in corporate mailrooms for decades. It sells postage meters and helps businesses manage physical mail, parcels and related financial services like presort mail processing.

The stock rates a “Strong Bullish” 87 on value, which isn’t all that surprising. It’s not unusual for an “old tech” company to be cheap.

But here’s where it gets interesting. The stock also rates a “Bullish” 67 on growth.

It turns out that the company does a lot more than sell postage meters!

Pitney Bowes pivoted several years ago to focus on e-commerce shipping and logistics. It hasn’t been particularly smooth, and the company has struggled over the past 25 years.

Still, its shares have been trending higher since 2022 and are up over 300% from its lows of that year.

It’s not a sexy company. But it’s trending higher, and its “Bullish” rating suggests that might continue.

To good profits,



Adam O’Dell

Editor, What My System Says Today