Construction is booming in the U.S.

The Associated Builders and Contractors reports the industry needs to find 546,000 new workers this year … on top of the normal pace of hiring.

But the U.S. isn’t the only country experiencing massive construction growth…

Just look at its neighbors to the south:

According to the Mexican government, building construction companies brought in $14.7 billion in revenue in 2021 alone.

Infrastructure construction companies tacked on an additional $12.4 billion, and specialty contracts added $3.1 billion.

This shows a lot of strength in construction across different sectors in Mexico.

And it’s a fantastic environment for today's Power Stock, an $11.2 billion Mexican holding company with a huge presence in building and infrastructure construction: Grupo Carso SAB de CV. (OTC: GPOVY).

In addition to construction, Grupo Carso has holdings in oil and gas exploration, retail and industrials.

And while its main focus is in Mexico, it also operates throughout North and South America.

That’s helped it establish a sturdy business that has weathered this rocky market well.

GPOVY stock scores a "Strong Bullish" 99 out of 100 on our Stock Power Ratings system.

We expect it to beat the broader market by 3X in the next 12 months.

GPOVY Stock: Great Growth Potential + “Maximum Momentum”

Grupo Carso just closed out an outstanding quarter:

Quarterly sales were $2.8 billion — a 55.6% hike from the same period a year ago !

! The company has an earnings-per-share growth rate of 146.9% quarter over quarter!

Those numbers show why Grupo Carso stock scores a 99 on our growth factor.

It’s also a strong value stock.

GPOVY’s price-to-earnings ratio is less than half the industry average — earning it a 90 on value.

The company’s return on assets, equity and investment are all positive while its industry peers are averaging negative returns.

All of this tells us the stock is a strong value and quality compared to its peers and company management continues to turn profits.

Its market-breaking momentum also tells a story:

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 56.5% … beating the construction services industry average 15.4% gain over the same time.

That’s the “maximum momentum” we love to see in stocks, which is why it scores at 97 on that factor!

Grupo Carso stock scores a 99 overall on our proprietary Stock Power Ratings system.

That means we're “Strong Bullish” and expect it to beat the broader market by at least 3X in the next 12 months.

Construction isn’t just getting stronger in the U.S. It’s gaining traction south of the border as well.

GPOVY just set a record for quarterly sales and continues to grow across North and South America.

That’s what makes it a compelling stock to add to your portfolio.

Matt Clark, CMSA®

Research Analyst, Money & Markets