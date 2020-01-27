U.S. markets tumble as virus concerns continues to spread and more in Monday’s Closing Bell on Money and Markets.

The Top Story

Some U.S. companies have suspended their operations in China and are restricting travel as the coronavirus continues to take hold of the globe.

A fifth case of the virus was confirmed in the U.S. Sunday and at least 82 have died in China.

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) closed its Shanghai Disney resort on Saturday and said it would remain closed until further notice. Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE: CCL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) both suspended cruises in China.

Additionally, McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) suspended its operations in Wuhan — ground zero for the outbreak — and Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) followed suit, closing all shops and delivery in the Hubei province, where Wuhan is located.

S&P 500: 3,243 (-51 points, -1.5%)

DOW: 28,535 (-453 points, -1.5%)

NASDAQ: 9,139 (-175 points, -1.8%)

GOLD: $1,582.50 (+$10.90, +0.6%)

BITCOIN: $8,952.47 (+409.88, +4.7%)

U.S. 10-YEAR YIELD: 1.60%

*- as of 4:14 p.m. ET

A Slight Skid

In this morning’s Wall Street Wake-Up, we told you about how Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) began closing stores in China amid concerns of the coronavirus. Shares of the coffee company were down 3.5%.

Abbvie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) shares were up 0.5% after the pharmaceutical company said it was selling its stake in AstraZenica PLC (NYSE: AZN) and Nestle. The sell-off is to help Abbvie in its $63 billion pending acquisition of drugmaker Allergan PLC (NYSE: AGN).

M&A News

Middle-market private equity firm Palladium Equity Partners is acquiring Accupac, a manufacturer of personal care and beauty product. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Golden Nuggets

Fears over the coronavirus fed a jump in gold prices Monday.

Gold rose $10.90 an ounce to $1,582.50 in afternoon trading. Silver fell slightly to $18.08 an ounce while platinum was down $22 to $982 an ounce. Palladium was down $134 to $2,163 an ounce.

Cannabis Corner

Much like the rest of the market, cannabis stocks were mostly down as of afternoon trading Monday.

Both Aurora Cannabis Corp. (NYSE: ACB) and Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) fell more than 4% while cannabis exchange-traded fund Advisorshares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO) was up 2.1%.

Stock Market Update

Travel and resort stocks bore the brunt of a market sell-off Monday as all three U.S. equities markets fell to start the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% — giving back most of its gains from January. The S&P 500 dropped 1.5% and the Nasdaq fell 1.8%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: UAL) hit a new 52-week low during Monday afternoon trading.

Today’s Big Winners:

Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) +2.8%

Amcor PLC (NYSE: AMCR) +2.6%

Gilead Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) +1%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) +0.8%

Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) +1%

Today’s Big Losers:

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) -8%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) -7.6%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) -6.7%

American Airlines Group Inc. (Nasdaq: AAL) -5.5%

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: UAL) -5.2%

