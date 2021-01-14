In this episode of The Bull & The Bear podcast, I look at the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSE: CNRG).

To say that politics doesn’t have anything to do with the market is nonsense.

The real issue is figuring out how the two are intertwined.

That boils down to policy.

Immediately, the Federal Reserve comes to mind … the Fed can implement an expansionary economic policy, which leads to stock market growth.

But that’s a lot of mumbo-jumbo.

I want to focus instead on how specific government policy affects different sectors of the stock market.

For example: A government wants to expand road and bridge development … in turn, construction companies and concrete manufacturers see their stock prices explode higher.

Profit During Clean Energy Expansion With CNRG

We will see something similar after Joe Biden is sworn in as the President of the United States on January 20.

Biden has promised to ramp up spending on clean energy to reduce the country’s carbon footprint.

So the government is going to spend more to produce clean energy like wind, solar or hydrogen.

Clean energy consumption is already projected to double in the U.S., so this is more good news for companies in the sector.

Clean Energy Consumption to Double by 2050

I’ve found CNRG, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks companies investing in clean energy. It’s grown more than 323% in the last nine months — and I don’t think it’s done.

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific stock or sector of the market helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you and give you our analysis every week.

