COVID-19 Vaccine Stocks

We have no idea when a vaccine combating the deadly COVID-19 virus will be available.

But when the time comes, whether it’s in six months, a year or more, there will likely be several vaccines from different companies available.

Investors who have piled into pharma stocks in the past six months think the companies that are first to market with a coronavirus vaccine will profit.

But I don’t think that applies to all of them — at least not in the long term.

The deck is stacked against one company in particular, and any gains from a vaccine will be temporary at best.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I reveal the one COVID-19 vaccine stock that you should stay away from at all costs.

I researched all of the companies involved in developing a vaccine — and I have to tell you about this one stock to avoid.

Remember, knowing the data and the details around a particular stock, sector or trend can help you determine your next move.

That’s why we do the work for you: We spot the trends and look at specific stocks so you don’t have to.

Our goal is to give you our proven analysis to help you make the most informed decision concerning your investments.

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos and information.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email us at thebullandthebear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out moneyandmarkets.com and sign up for our free newsletters. They deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary and actionable advice — seven days a week.

Also, follow us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Until next time…

Safe trading,

Matt Clark

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Bull & The Bear, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.